Marc Jacobs is (un)fashionably late with its first touchscreen watch

I've said it before, and I'll say it again. When it comes to something as personal as watches, everyone's taste is going to differ. The black unit with black strap that I received is a little bland for my liking, but some might appreciate its simplicity. Based on the pictures, the white-and-gold combination seems prettier. I also wish its 1.19-inch AMOLED screen wasn't surrounded by such a thick bezel, and that the case were a bit thinner. In general, the Riley Touchscreen feels light and comfortable, though some of my colleagues find its rubbery band and overall build cheap for the brand.

Like most other Fossil Group smartwatches, the Riley runs Wear OS with brand-specific watch faces preinstalled. You can choose from the iconic "Daisy" design or options emblazoned with Marc Jacobs logos, and customize your dial and accent colors. Basically, it's the same skeleton of a smartwatch that Fossil makes, skinned with Marc Jacobs faces and squeezed into a physical watch that fits that brand's aesthetic. One thing that's different: the Riley uses wireless charging, so you simply attach the magnetic disc to the watch to juice it up. Like most other Android watches, this watch also uses a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, which is due for an update.