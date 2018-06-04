Microsoft confirms it's buying GitHub for $7.5 billion

This is perhaps the biggest signal from Microsoft that it's committed to moving away from siloing off its work and becoming more open overall. We've seen as the company has become a software developer on onetime rival platforms Android and iOS, rather than carrying the dim torch for Windows Mobile. That, and Redmond has put a ton of effort into fostering open-code and open-source initiatives. Buying GitHub is the logical conclusion point of that.

Current Microsoft VP Nat Friedman will take on the role of GitHub CEO. Microsoft expects this purchase to pay out dividends for GitHub, in so much that Redmond predicts that this could boost enterprise adoption of the platform. The purchase price will be paid out in stock, and is expected to be finalized by year's end. There's a shareholder's call at 10am Eastern if you'd like to hear more.