Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Psyonix
save
Save
share

'Rocket League's' next add-on is a 'Jurassic World' crossover

Goals, uh, find a way.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in AV
Comments
68 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Psyonix

The Rocket League team is keeping up its recent habit of releasing add-ons themed around pop culture icons. It's launching a Jurassic World car pack on June 18th that -- surprise -- includes Jeep Wranglers like the sort you'd see roaming around Isla Nublar. On top of appropriate blue team (Jurassic World) and red team (Jurassic Park) vehicle skins, you'll also find a hard hat topper, appropriate banners and flags (including nods to InGen and Mr. DNA) and a roaring T. Rex goal animation.

There's no question that this is yet another not-so-subtle plug for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and we suspect the novelty might wear out the tenth time you score a goal with a rocket-powered Jeep. The pack only costs $2, though, so you're not spending an exorbitant amount to flaunt your fondness for dinosaurs.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr