Samsung is making a Snapdragon-powered PC

Since connected PCs are supposed to be smartphone-like in battery life and cellular connectivity, Samsung's expertise as a smartphone maker could give it an edge over traditional laptop brands. There aren't too many other details available, so all we can really do now is imagine and speculate on what that device might look like. Meanwhile, this collaboration is a significant one for Qualcomm as it continues to grow its list of partners for the Windows on Snapdragon platform.

Click here to catch up on all the latest news from Computex 2018!