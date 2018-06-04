The Snapdragon 850 is Qualcomm's first chip built for Windows PCs

The Snapdragon 850 supports HDR displays and 4K capture through the onboard camera. While it seems ridiculous to use a laptop or tablet's camera to shoot in 4K, Qualcomm's senior director of product management Miguel Nunes told Engadget that he has seen that people want higher definition and quality to record things like training videos for video conferencing.

Qualcomm also included its X20 LTE modem on the Snapdragon 850, which it says will enable up to 1.2Gbps transfer speeds, and allow about "90 percent of operators to achieve gigabit LTE with LAA (License Assisted Access) technology." That could mean faster and more prevalent coverage for the Snapdragon-powered PCs.

In addition to all the features I've already described, the 850 is also supposed to last up to 25 hours, depending on your use. That's a lot longer than the 20 hours that the existing crop of connected PCs provide, which was already impressive. Granted, the NovaGo got less than 20 hours on our battery test, though, so that estimate might not match realworld results.

All told, Windows on Snapdragon remains an enticing platform. The Snapdragon 850, together with Microsoft's effort to natively support 64bit apps, could address some of the biggest existing problems around performance and compatibility.

