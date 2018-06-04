SpaceX won't take tourists around the moon this year

There's no specific timetable for any new moon orbits, which could mean that they may be delayed even longer, given the likely challenges in making it happen. SpaceX's James Gleeson confirmed the delay to the Journal while also saying, "SpaceX is still planning to fly private individuals around the moon and there is growing interest from many customers."

WSJ notes that SpaceX has projected a nearly 40 percent drop in launches next year, based on a global slump in orders and launch contracts for satellites. Still, Elon Musk's space company has had some successes, including launches of its innovative Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets.