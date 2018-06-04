The Morning After: Apple's WWDC starts today!

Founder Jim Jannard built the smartphone he wanted to see in the world.

A closer look at RED's audacious Hydrogen One phone

Sometimes, you just want to see someone do something brave and crazy with the smartphone. While we didn't get to show off that holographic screen, we did get to handle the RED Hydrogen One and talk to the company's founder.

Sony's entry-level A7 III put its rivals in a bind.

Can Nikon and Canon ever catch up with Sony's mirrorless cameras?

Talking of cameras, when will Canon and Nikon catch up with Sony's mirrorless family? Maybe soon, maybe not at all.

People aren't willing to pay in the 'Fortnite' era.

Square Enix has stopped working on 'Go' mobile games

Square Enix's Go series was a textbook example of how to make good mobile games: a truly mobile-friendly experience with familiar gaming properties like Hitman and Tomb Raider. Alas, while Hitman Go, Lara Croft Go and Deus Ex Go had strong reviews and "great revenue," only a small number of people played them. Square Enix Montreal head Patrick Naud said in an interview that his studio has stopped working on the Go series, citing too many genuinely high-quality free games. People simply weren't paying for the studio's mobile games.

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.