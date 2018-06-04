Hello there! You must be really excited about Apple's annual developer conference, because you've arrived a little early. The company kicks off WWDC on Monday in typical fashion: with a livestreamed keynote helmed by CEO Tim Cook. As per usual, I'll be among the thousands watching live, bringing you breaking news and bad jokes in liveblog form. Also as per usual, I'll be joined by my colleague, senior editor and resident iDevice reviewer, Chris Velazco. Keep this page bookmarked and come back around or slightly before 10AM Pacific\/1PM Eastern on Monday, June 4th. We'll be reporting and commenting on everything Apple has to say about iOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, HealthKit, ARKit and who knows what else.\n\nOh, and if you want to keep the livestream open in a second window, you can find that here.