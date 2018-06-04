Microsoft discounts the Xbox One X for its E3 week sale

There are discounts on a bunch of games too, with PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Sea of Thieves and Monster Hunter: World all sliding into the sale section for the first time; Microsoft is cutting the prices of some other games by up to 75 percent. Meanwhile, if you want to play those games online with your shiny new Xbox One X, you'll need Xbox Live Gold, which you can get for $1 for a month. The same deal applies to Xbox Game Pass. All of these offers are available starting Thursday.

The Xbox One sale comes just as Microsoft prepares for an onslaught of news and game announcements at the E3 convention next week -- Sony is running a big sale too, with a limited-edition blue console on offer. While not Xbox exclusive games, we'll find out more about Fallout: 76 and Assassin's Creed: Odyssey at E3. Who knows, though? Microsoft might try to get in on the battle royale craze with a winner-takes-all-style Gears of War.