Watch Intel's Computex keynote in under nine minutes

Intel had a surprising amount of news in store for Computex. The chip giant announced the special edition 8086K processor, which is its first desktop chip to reach 5GHz boost speed. It also formed a new partnership with Sprint to sell 5G PCs next year, and revealed new technology for low power LCD displays. Giving us a glimpse of what's ahead, we saw a preview of Lenovo's Yoga Book 2, and a demo of Intel's 28-core 5GHz CPU (which it plans to release by the end of the year).

