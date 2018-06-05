Intel's special edition 8086K CPU can reach 5GHz

Additionally, the company revealed a few new mobile entries: the "Amber Lake" Y-series and "Whiskey Lake" U-series, which it claims can deliver up to "double-digit" improvements over the previous models. There's also going to be a new X-series and next-generation S-series chips coming to desktops later this year. Unfortunately, there aren't any additional details about them yet.

The Core i7-8086K will go on sale June 7th, the 40th anniversary of the original Intel 8086 processor's launch.

