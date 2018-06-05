Show More Results

Image credit: Cherlynn Low/Engadget
Intel's special edition 8086K CPU can reach 5GHz

And it announced a slew of new models.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
1h ago in Personal Computing
Cherlynn Low/Engadget

Intel is counting down to its 50th anniversary on July 18th, and to celebrate the company has a milestone announcement for Computex: The special edition Core i7 8086K CPU, its first to reach 5GHz in boost mode. Basically, it's a souped-up version of its existing i7 lineup, but it should appeal to gamers who have been eager to own a 5GHz CPU that doesn't require overclocking. And for those who don't mind tinkering, it's unlocked, so it could have some killer overclocking potential too. Intel will also hold a sweepstakes on its site to give away 8,086 chips.

Additionally, the company revealed a few new mobile entries: the "Amber Lake" Y-series and "Whiskey Lake" U-series, which it claims can deliver up to "double-digit" improvements over the previous models. There's also going to be a new X-series and next-generation S-series chips coming to desktops later this year. Unfortunately, there aren't any additional details about them yet.

The Core i7-8086K will go on sale June 7th, the 40th anniversary of the original Intel 8086 processor's launch.

