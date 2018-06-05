LG's first 4K projector will be available in the US this week

Its other features include HDR support, two 7W speakers, wireless connection for external devices, as well USB, Ethernet and HDMI ports. In addition to being LG's first 4K projector, it's also the brand's brightest yet at 2,500 lumens. The Korean company's other projectors top out at 2,000 lumens, though they're also admittedly cheaper than the CineBeam, with prices ranging from $300 to $1,800.

Although the model is still more affordable than other 4K projectors, it also has quite a few rivals in the same price range or lower. BenQ recently launched a true 4K offering with an entry-level price of $1,500, while premium projector-maker JVC introduced a $2,500 4K model with features similar to CineBeam's. If you decide to buy LG's device, though, check out its official page to see which retailers will stock it.