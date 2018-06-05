iOS 12 connects AirPods to Apple's built-in hearing aid app

iOS 12 will apparently have a lot more more to offer other than what was announced on stage at Apple's annual developers conference. One of those unannounced features could be a game changer for those hard of hearing: Cupertino's upcoming mobile platform will make AirPods compatible with Apple's Live Listen assistive hearing app. TechCrunch first reported the feature, and an Apple spokesperson confirmed it to Engadget. At the moment, Live Listen is only compatible with third-party devices like hearing aids or implants, but iOS 12 will make it a lot more accessible. Even those who can hear enough and can't justify purchasing a hearing aid will be able to take advantage of what it can do.