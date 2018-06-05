Mercedes-Benz car subscriptions will start at $1,095 per month

It seems like everyone has a car subscription service, with automakers like BMW, Volvo, Lincoln, Lexus and Mercedes offering up their vehicles Netflix-style. While we knew that Mercedes' plan was set to go live in Nashville and Philadelphia this June, now we know the price of that sweet new ride. According to a report at Bloomberg, the app-based service will come in three tiers in the range of $1,095 to $2,995 per month.
The service, dubbed Mercedes-Benz collection, will include SUV's, coupes, cabriolets and high-performance AMG cars, Bloomberg reports. All you need to get started is the app, a picture of your driver's license and a $495 activation fee. Once you choose a vehicle at any given tier, you'll get to drive it with no mileage restriction and receive insurance, vehicle maintenance and 24-hour roadside assistance. Other companies' car subscriptions will cost between $600 (Volvo) and $2,000 (BMW and Porsche) per month, so this fits right into the same high-end category.