A closer look at Sony's RX100 VI

As far as compact cameras go, there's no question that Sony's RX100 series has been the one to beat since its debut in 2012. But the company isn't resting on its laurels. With the RX100 VI, announced oday, Sony is making its flagship point-and-shoot even better by packing a 24-200 mm 8.3X zoom lens inside a tiny body. That's a much longer zoom than the Zeiss Vario-Sonnar 24-70mm on the previous model, the Mark V. Powering that is a 20.1-megapixel, 1-inch Exmor RS CMOS sensor and the same Bionz X processor as the full-frame A9, which makes it possible to do things like continuous shooting at up to 24fps and an autofocus speed of 0.03 seconds.
The RX100 VI is even more impressive when you consider that it is the same size as the Mark V, despite that ridiculous Zeiss Vario-Sonnar T 24-200mm f/2.8-4.5 lens. It looks great on paper, but we'll see how it actually performs when we take it for a spin later today -- stay tuned, because we'll have sample images for you soon. For now, just know you're going to have to pay a pretty penny for the RX100 VI when it launches in July: $1,200, slightly higher than the $1,000 Mark V.