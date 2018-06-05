A closer look at Sony's RX100 VI

As far as compact cameras go, there's no question that Sony's RX100 series has been the one to beat since its debut in 2012. But the company isn't resting on its laurels. With the RX100 VI, announced oday, Sony is making its flagship point-and-shoot even better by packing a 24-200 mm 8.3X zoom lens inside a tiny body. That's a much longer zoom than the Zeiss Vario-Sonnar 24-70mm on the previous model, the Mark V. Powering that is a 20.1-megapixel, 1-inch Exmor RS CMOS sensor and the same Bionz X processor as the full-frame A9, which makes it possible to do things like continuous shooting at up to 24fps and an autofocus speed of 0.03 seconds.