What's on TV: 'Humans,' 'Cloak & Dagger' and 'Sense8'

Sense8 fans asked for it, and this week the series finale comes to Netflix along with a season season of UK detective show Marcella. Tonight we also have the season premiere of AMC's droid series Humans, while Freeform hosts a new Marvel show later this week with Cloak & Dagger. In 4K, we have A Wrinkle in Time, The Incredibles and Game of Thrones season one, while gamers can dig into Moto GP and Vampyr as sports fans tune into the NHL and NBA finals. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Death Wish
- Gringo
- The Hurricane Heist (4K)
- Game of Thrones (S1) (4K)
- The Incredibles (4K)
- Escape Plan (4K)
- A Wrinkle in Time (4K)
- Aragami: Shadow Edition (PS4, Xbox One)
- Awkward! (Xbox One, PS4)
- MotoGP 18 (Xbox One, PS4)
- Vampyr (Xbox One, PS4)
- Shaq-Fu: A Legend Reborn (PS4)
- Onrush (Xbox One, PS4)
- HomeStar VR (PS VR)
- Milanoir (Xbox One, PS4)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - Summerset (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker (Xbox One, PS4)
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr (Xbox One, PS4)
Tuesday
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM
- Beat Shazam, Fox, 8 PM
- The Fosters, Freeform, 8 PM
- Face Off (season premiere), Syfy, 9 PM
- Animal Kingdom, TNT, 9 PM
- Love Connection, Fox, 9 PM
- Deadliest Catch, Discovery, 9 PM
- The 100, CW, 9 PM
- Humans (season premiere), AMC, 10 PM
- 100 Code, WGN, 10 PM
- Beerland, Viceland, 10 PM
- Queen Sugar, OWN, 10 PM
- Legion, FX, 10 PM
- World of Dance, NBC, 10 PM
- Teachers (Season premiere), TV Land, 10:30 PM
- The Last O.G. (season finale), TBS, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Wednesday
- The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu, 3 AM
- Explained, Netflix, 3 AM
- American Ninja Warrior, NBC, 8 PM
- The Fosters (series finale), Freeform, 8 PM
- NBA Finals Game 3: Warriors vs. Cavaliers, ABC, 9 PM
- The Originals, CW, 9 PM
- The Expanse, Syfy, 9 PM
- Reverie, NBC, 10 PM
- Colony, USA, 10 PM
- Archer: Danger Island, FXX, 10 PM
- The Ultimate Fighter, FS1, 10 PM
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
- My House, Viceland, 10:30 PM
- Comedy Knockout, TruTV, 11 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Thursday
- Motherland, Sundance Now, 3 AM
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation, MTV, 8 PM
- The Four (season premiere), Fox, 8 PM
- Marvel's Cloak & Dagger (series premiere), Freeform, 8 PM
- Ex on the Beach, MTV, 9 PM
- NHL Stanley Cup Finals Game 5: Senators vs. Golden Knights, NBC, 8 PM
- American Woman (series premiere), Paramount, 10 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Friday
- The Hollow (series premiere), Netflix, 3 AM
- Lost in Oz Part 2, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Marcella (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Alex Strangelove, Netflix, 3 AM
- Ali's Wedding, Netflix, 3 AM
- Sense8 (series finale), Netflix, 3 AM
- The Staircase (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Treehouse Detectives (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Battlebots , Discovery, 8 PM
- Phenoms (season finale), Fox, 8 PM
- My Last Days (season finale), CW, 8 PM
- Just Another Immigrant (series premiere), Showtime, 9 PM
- Life Sentence, CW, 9 PM
- C.B. Strike, Cinemax, 10 PM
- NBA Finals Game 4: Warriors vs. Cavaliers, ABC, 9 PM
- Erik Griffin: Amerikan Warrior, Showtime, 10 PM
- ELeague: Street Fighter Invitational Group B, TBS, 11 PM
- Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas, HBO, 11:30 PM
- Julian McCullough: Maybe I'm a Man, Comedy Central, 12 AM
Saturday
- The Crossing (season finale), ABC, 8 PM
- Ransom, CBS, 8 PM
- Taken, NBC, 8 PM
- Patrick Melrose (season finale), Showtime, 9 PM
- Gotti: Godfather & Son (series premiere), A&E, 10 PM
Sunday
- The Break with Michelle Wolf, Netflix, 3 AM
- F1 Canadian GP, ABC, 2 PM
- iHeartRadio Wango Tango, Freeform, 8 PM
- The Fourth Estate, Showtime, 8 PM
- Sweetbitter (season finale), Starz, 8 PM
- The 72nd Annual Tony Awards, CBS, 8 PM
- Stanley Cup Finals Game 6 (if necessary), NBC, 8 PM
- Vida (season finale), Starz, 8:30 PM
- Ghosted, Fox, 8:30 PM
- Gotti: Godfather & Son (season finale), A&E, 10 PM
- Fear the Walking Dead (summer finale), AMC, 9 PM
- Claws (season premiere), TNT, 9 PM
- Pose, FX, 9 PM
- Wrong Man, Starz, 9 PM
- Westworld, HBO, 9 PM
- Billions (season finale), Showtime, 9 PM
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, CNN, 9 PM
- NCIS: LA, CBS, 9 PM
- Unsung: Regina Belle, TV One, 9 PM
- To Tell the Truth (season premiere), ABC, 10 PM
- Into the Badlands, AMC, 10 PM
- Succession, HBO, 10 PM
- I'm Dying Up Here, Showtime, 10 PM
- Drop the Mic, TBS, 10:30 PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM
- Talking Dead (summer finale), AMC, 11:30 PM
[All times listed are in ET]