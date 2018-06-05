Show More Results

How the new ZenBook Pro compares to the MacBook Pro

It's more than just a battle of ScreenPad versus TouchBar.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
1h ago in Personal Computing
ASUS

With its thin build, UHD screen and new ScreenPad, ASUS' latest ZenBook Pro is firmly aimed at creative professionals. Of course, it'll have to contend with Apple's own Pro machine and its contextually adaptive TouchBar. While your ultimate buying decision may lie in whether you'd prefer the secondary display replace either your function keys or touchpad, it's worth taking a look at the table below to see what each machine packs on the inside — especially with this year's WWDC not bringing us anything in terms of updated hardware.

ASUS ZenBook Pro 15 (UX580) Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch (2017) *
Price Not available $2,399 / $2,799
Dimensions 14.37 x 9.49 x 0.74 inches (365 x 241 x 18.9 mm) 13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches (349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm)
Weight 4.14 pounds (1.88 kg) 4.02 pounds (1.83 kg)
OS Windows 10 macOS Sierra
Display 15.6-inch IPS LED 15.4-inch IPS LED
Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 (141.21 ppi) / 3,840 x 2,160 (282.42 ppi) 2,880 x 1,800 (220 ppi)
Processor Intel Core i5 / Core i7 / Core i9 Intel Core i7 (2.8 GHz) / Core i7 (2.9 GHz)
Memory 16 GB 16 GB
Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti AMD Radeon Pro 555, Intel HD Graphics 630 / AMD Radeon Pro 560, Intel HD Graphics 630
Storage 512 GB / 1 TB SSD 256 / 512 GB SSD
Ports USB Type-A (x2), USB Type-C (x2), HDMI, microSD Thunderbolt 3 (x4)
Wireless 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2
Battery 71 WHr 76 WHr, 10 hours

* Specs listed are for default configurations and do not include upgrade options available at checkout.

