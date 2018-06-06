Alienware’s Wireless Headset trades style for 7.1 surround sound

The company has unveiled its first wireless headset (and its first gaming headset in general since 2009), the aptly named Alienware Wireless Headset. It has 7.1 virtual surround sound with what the company says is deep, rich bass. The headset borrows from Alienware's other hardware to include the AlienFX lighting system. That offers in-game lighting effects for more than 160 games, and you can create and download themes. You can eke out up to eight and a half hours of battery life with AlienFX switched on, and 15 hours with it off.

There's a noise-canceling microphone that tucks away when not in use, and the headset tells you whether it's activated or not, depending on its position. The headset is bundled with software to control your settings, and has a "audio recon" feature, which aims to help you determine where your enemies are in a game using a mini-map. The Alienware Wireless Headset will be available next Monday, June 11th worldwide for $229.

Alienware also revealed a new Elite Gaming Mouse, which may just help you train your sights on your opponents. It holds a pair of interchangeable side wings with two or four buttons, and an adjustable palm rest for a more comfortable grip. A quartet of five-gram weight adjustments gives you more granular control over how the mouse handles, along with five different levels to switch your DPI sensitivity on the fly. The mouse also includes the AlienFX lighting system. It goes on sale in the US July 31st for $89.99.