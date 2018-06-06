Show More Results

Latest in Business

Image credit: Henry Nicholls / Reuters
save
Save
share

Cambridge Analytica CEO reportedly embezzled $8 million

Investors are trying to get the money back from Alexander Nix.
Swapna Krishna, @skrishna
1h ago in Business
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Henry Nicholls / Reuters

If you thought the Cambridge Analytica saga was over with the company's shut down and filing for bankruptcy, you were definitely wrong. According to The Financial Times, the company's former CEO Alexander Nix has been accused of stealing $8 million dollars from Cambridge Analytica before its demise.

The theft reportedly occurred after journalists started digging into Cambridge Analytica and Facebook, but before the company shut down for good. Investors want to rebrand and relaunch the firm, but The Financial Times reports that Nix has refused to return the money.

Despite its shutdown, Cambridge Analytica is still facing investigations from the FBI and DOJ about its financial practices, as well as the firm's misuse of Facebook users' personal data. The UK is also looking into the firm; Nix is supposed to appear in front of Parliament for a second time today.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr