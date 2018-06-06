Facebook is paying for news shows as it continues to fight fake news

It's not clear exactly when these news shows will debut; in the release, Facebook gave a time frame of "later this summer." These programs will feature familiar journalists and have a range of formats, from daily briefings to weekly dives into a single issue. Some of these programs will also feature live breaking news coverage. Facebook also plans to introduce more original news programming for the Watch tab in the near future.

Highlighting the Watch tab is part of Facebook's renewed emphasis on fighting fake news. Last week, the social network announced that the Trending section would go away in favor of "future news experiences" such as the Watch tab. The fact that Facebook is paying to have these shows on its platform emphasizes the fight against fake news and the desire to ensure that users have a variety of reliable news sources to choose from.