'Inventory' preserves street clutter with photogrammetry

Oddviz captured similar objects in Venice and Berlin. The project is a work in progress, though, which is why only a few collages have been released so far. The collective sees each object as a "unit," and is experimenting with how multiple units can be presented in a single image. Regardless, it's a unique project, and one that provokes discussion about the ephemeral nature of public spaces. Cities like New York are constantly evolving, and while it's impossible to record everything, maybe there should be greater efforts to record its smaller, seemingly inconsequential changes.

The team in Istanbul has previously worked on Contextures, an exploration of buildings and how they can be presented through photogrammetry. The most famous piece is a psychedelic video dissecting a hotel in Istanbul. It's a complete 3D model which the team then moves and exposes with mind-boggling incisions. Sometimes, it looks like acid is slowly burning through the ceiling, while in other moments it resembles a cookie cutter being pressed straight through the middle. For a complete breakdown of the group's work, it's worth looking at their Sketchfab account, and following Oddviz member Erfal Inci on Tumblr.