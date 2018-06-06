Parrot's folding 4K drone is ready to take on DJI's Mavic Air

The flight time is a solid but unspectacular 25 minutes (extendable by charging from a USB-C battery bank) with a 2.5-mile range, although Parrot is promising "super quiet flights." We'd want to test that claim, but it's a good sign if you despise constant buzzing of some drones. And since it's 2018, you're getting a new smartphone-based drone control app (there's an included physical controller) with AI-based visual tracking, drone selfies, automatic landscape videos, slow motion and hyperlapse.

In some ways, the Anafi's real allure is the price. It'll arrive on July 1st for $699. That's not trivial for a personal drone, but it's a cool hundred less than the $799 Mavic Air. If you're willing to deal with a few compromises, it could provide better overall value.