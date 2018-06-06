T-Mobile is bringing its long-range LTE to Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is still recovering from Hurricane Maria several months later, but it should have the benefit of thoroughly modern networks as it returns to health. T-Mobile now plans to roll out its 600MHz Extended Range LTE networking in the US territory this fall. This should provide more coverage and capacity than you sometimes see on the mainland (it has twice the range of "mid-band" LTE, T-Mobile claimed) as long as you have a compatible device.
The hardware is also "5G-ready," T-Mobile said, suggesting that Puerto Rico will be prepared for the provider's speed upgrade within the next two years.
This isn't strictly a selfless act. The 600MHz network could give T-Mobile a competitive advantage and help it corner the Puerto Rican market. Even so, it's likely that a fast, extensive network would be very helpful in a territory that telecoms haven't often treated as a high priority.