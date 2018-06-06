'Tetris Effect' is PlayStation's trippy take on the classic puzzle game

If you've been looking for something to whet your appetite after finishing Rez Infinite on PSVR, Sony's got you covered. Tetris Effect is a trippy new project from rhythm game legend Tetsuya Mizuguchi, best known for Rez, Child of Eden and Space Channel 5. There's a lot going on in the short reveal trailer beow, but the game's website has a few descriptions that should help make sense of everything. The game will surround you with "fantastic, fully three-dimensional worlds that react and evolve based on how you play. Music, backgrounds, sounds, special effects -- everything, down to the Tetris pieces themselves, pulse, dance, shimmer and explode in perfect sync with how you're playing."
In addition to some 30 different levels including oceans, outer space and "everywhere between," it'll offer modes like marathon, ultra and sprint, according to PlayStation. Not the Tetris master you once were? Tetris Effect's "Zone" feature will let you stop time to clear bricks away that'd typically lead to a game over screen and a thrown controller. Oh, and you'll be able to play it without PSVR as well. On PS4 Pro, developer Enhance promises up to 4K resolution and 60 frames per-second, too. The game will be out this fall, and there very well may be a playable demo before that.