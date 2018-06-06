Uber's electric bike-sharing service is launching in Europe

Speaking at the Noah tech conference in Berlin, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said that "this is potentially a replacement for Uber trips so that we can be bigger than just cars, we can be about mobility within a city, and we can help resolve the traffic issue every city is facing." In the US, customers can take 30-minute trips for $2 a ride on the electrically-assisted bikes. There's no word on pricing yet for Europe.

Berlin is an interesting choice for a European launch. The German capital is already awash with bike-sharing companies such as OBike, Mobike and LimeBike. But the roll out, coupled with plans to launch UberGreen in the city later this year, is undoubtedly part of a wider move to get Berlin back on side after a slew of legal challenges -- which have spread throughout Europe -- in recent times. According to Khosrowshahi, these plans demonstrate a "new Uber" which wants to expand "through partnerships and dialogue."