Vizio's feature-packed P-series 4K TVs go on sale

Available in 55", 65" and 75", the high-end bezel-less 4K TVs are available from VIZIO.com and retailers including Best Buy, Costco, Walmart, Sam's Club and Target. Canadian shoppers can pick one up in Costco. The 55" rings up at $900, the 65" at $1,300 and the 75" at $2,500. So there's a fairly significant price jump between sizes, but even the largest size represents exceptional value for the tech that's packed into it.