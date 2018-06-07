Anker built two Nintendo Switch-optimized battery packs

It's important to note that the Nintendo Switch doesn't have a proprietary charging port. It's USB-C, which means you can use any high-powered USB-C charger with it. However, Anker claims its chargers can fast-charge the Nintendo Switch in 3 to 3.5 hours, depending on which charger you select. And this is while you're using the device, which is quite the feat.

You can currently pre-order both these battery packs at Anker's website. The ship date shows as sometimes after July 10th. While I've found that the Anker PowerCore+ 20100 mAh USB-C charger works wonderfully for charging my Nintendo Switch (and my MacBook Pro), if you don't have a portable charging solution, you'll definitely want to take a look at these devices.