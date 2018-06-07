Facebook makes it easier to find and support game streamers

At the same time, Facebook is giving new streamers more opportunities to find their footing. It's unveiling a Level Up program in the months ahead that will let newcomers earn money from viewers who buy and send virtual items in the middle of live streams. It's somewhat like Twitch's Affiliate tier -- you can still generate an income without a full-fledged partnership. On that note, Facebook said it plans to expand its creator subscription test to include more partners in the weeks ahead.

There's a clear goal behind the two moves: Facebook is hoping to turn its game streaming into more of a viable option with better exposure and money-making opportunities. It's still a long way off from attracting a host of superstar broadcasters like Ninja, but it might have a larger influence going forward.