Image credit: IO Interactive
‘Hitman 2’ arrives on PS4, Xbox One and PC November 13th

No Switch, huh?
Rob LeFebvre, @roblef
1h ago in AV
IO Interactive

2016's Hitman refresh from IO Interactive was a watershed moment for the long-running assassination and stealth game series. Even as the developer was essentially cut loose from Square Enix, it retained ownership over the franchise, signing a new publishing deal with Warner Bros. Now the company is ready to launch the next iteration in the popular stealth series. Hitman 2 will be released for PlayStation, Xbox and PC on November 13, 2018.

Agent 47 is back in this new adventure, which the developer promises will be a hyper-detailed sandbox of international locales to explore while planning the ultimate assassinations. You'll get the requisite arsenal, stealth techniques and a wardrobe full of disguises to creatively end each of your your targets' lives. There's also a new Sniper Assassin mode (trailer below) that lets you work alone or with a buddy to take down your target. You can try it out as an early bonus if you pre-order Hitman 2's Standard, Silver, Gold, or Collector's Edition. The last two options will also net you access to the game four days before the official release.

