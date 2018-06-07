‘Hitman 2’ arrives on PS4, Xbox One and PC November 13th

Agent 47 is back in this new adventure, which the developer promises will be a hyper-detailed sandbox of international locales to explore while planning the ultimate assassinations. You'll get the requisite arsenal, stealth techniques and a wardrobe full of disguises to creatively end each of your your targets' lives. There's also a new Sniper Assassin mode (trailer below) that lets you work alone or with a buddy to take down your target. You can try it out as an early bonus if you pre-order Hitman 2's Standard, Silver, Gold, or Collector's Edition. The last two options will also net you access to the game four days before the official release.