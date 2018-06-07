Lyft redesigns app to highlight shared rides and public transit

Lyft wants shared rides to account for 50 percent of trips through the app by the end of 2020, so part of the redesign includes making Line rides part of a new ride type called Lyft Shared rides. The app also will function seamlessly with local public transit in 25 US cities and counties, starting with Marin County and Santa Monica, California.

Finally, the experience of using the Lyft app is now more simple. This new app asks where a user is heading and quickly provides all the best options for the ride. It's easy to see price and time comparisons on the app. The "one tap to ride" feature saves your most used ride types and frequent destinations for convenience.