MSI’s 25-inch gaming display is absurdly fast

There are a number of TVs that can do 240 Hz, but not many displays. MSI's biggest competition here is the Alienware 25 display, the AOC AGON AG251FZ, the Viewsonic XG2530 and a few others. All of those monitors, include MSI's, rock 25-inch, 1080p, 240 Hz TN panels. The Oculux NXG251, however, seems to edge them all with a 0.5 millisecond response time.

MSI also unveiled the Optix MAG491C, a 144Hz, 3-millisecond gaming monitor with 3,840 x 1,080 resolution, essentially two full HD monitors welded together. While the ultrawide resolution might seem a bit weird, it's perfect for wide screen gaming, or to simulate dual or triple monitors without the bezels in between. It matches most of the specs of Samsung's 49-inch CHG90 monitor (other than its 1-millisecond response time), but is significantly cheaper at $999 compared to $1,499 -- assuming you have the desk space.

