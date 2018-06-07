Hero shooter ‘Paladins’ arrives on Nintendo Switch June 12th

Paladins launched in Early Access in fall 2016 but had its full release back in May, and currently exists as a free-to-play game on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. While it has a smaller playerbase than rival hero shooter Overwatch, the Switch could always use more shooters -- and cross-play with another platform is exciting. This confirms one part of a multi-game leak predicting E3 titles coming to the Switch, which allegedly includes Fortnite and Dragonball FighterZ.