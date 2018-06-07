Show More Results

This PC case doubles as a foosball table

Don't ask why.
Nicole Lee, @nicole
1h ago in Personal Computing
Computex is a wonderland of crazy PC mods, and this year is no different. We've seen cases that look like a miniature airplane, to one that resembles an old-fashioned record player. What is arguably the most insane of the lot, however, is this one made by Taiwan-based I.I.D Maker Studio. Yes, that's a massive PC, complete with MSI X299 Gaming M7 and MSI 2370 Gaming Plus motherboards, MSI Geforce GTX 1080 Ti Gaming X graphics cards, a Thermaltake watercooling rig, six small displays fitted along the inside walls, all housed inside a make-shift and completely functional foosball table. Because, you know, the World Cup is coming up. But also because it looks absolutely incredible. Have a closer look at this amazing tribute to computing, and football, in the gallery below.

Gallery: Foosball table PC mod at Computex 2018 | 9 Photos

9

Click here to catch up on all the latest news from Computex 2018!

By Nicole Lee @nicole

