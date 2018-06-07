Snapchat is selling tickets from SeatGeek in its app

Snapchat has been playing around with in-app purchases for a few months now. In February, it launched its own merch store, selling apparel and a dancing hot dog plush toy, and teamed up with Jordan for an exclusive sneaker release event. Snap has also reportedly tested its in-app purchase feature with a handful of Discover publisher channels, according to Digiday.

SeatGeek co-founder Russ D'Souza told TechCrunch that users will have access to more ticket sales within Snapchat once "the pipe gets solidified." "For too long, the legacy ticketing approach has been to make it difficult for teams to sell tickets in lots of places," he said. "Teams should want to sell their tickets in as many places as possible."