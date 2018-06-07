Spinning litter box automatically collects your kitty's poop

No, don't worry, your cat won't spin inside it. According to the signs on display at the Wise Rhyme IOT booth, the idea here is that your kitty will go in, do her business, and jump out. It has motion sensors to know when your cat is far enough from harm's way, and about seven minutes later, the machine's mechanism will kick in. It'll rotate around to essentially filter the clumped mess into a receptacle, which you can then remove and dump out.

Litter box of your nightmares pic.twitter.com/vZFhUz16kc — Nicole Lee (@nicole) June 7, 2018

I didn't get to see the actual litter collection demo take place, but I did see a prototype of the machine rotating around. Along with circulating the supposed litter, there are LEDs in the ears and paws that flash in red and green as it rotates. Of course.

Practically, this might not make a whole lot of sense. For one thing, it might be a little too small for my large 10-pound cat, and the other is that, well, it kind of looks pretty scary. Plus it doesn't seem like this litter bot is for sale -- they're still looking for partners at the moment. But hey, at least it'll make litter cleaning that much more exciting.

