Sprint is offering $15 unlimited plans for new customers

While the ad copy stresses that there's no catch to the deal, you will be limited to 480p video, music up to 500 Kbps and gaming streams up to 2 Mbps. You'll also have your data speed de-prioritized if the network gets congested. You can bring your own phone or purchase one via Sprint, and the $15 per month excludes taxes, surcharges and any roaming fees, of course. Sprint promises that it's doing its best to improve its speed, coverage and reliability. It also brags that it wants to launch the first mobile 5G network in the US starting in 2019.