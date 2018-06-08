‘Stranger Things’ novel will tell the story of Eleven’s mother

It's about Eleven's mother Terry and her intersection with the MKUltra program and you're going to get to know and love her in a whole new way. I'm SO EXCITED. — Gwenda Bond (@Gwenda) June 8, 2018

Two other books will be released this fall -- a behind-the-scenes companion book titled Stranger Things: World Turned Upside Down: The Official Behind-The-Scenes Companion and a gift book geared toward young readers that will offer "advice, wisdom and warning from the Stranger Things world." Deadline says that additional books will be available later next year.

Stranger Things, going into its third season, has been nominated for a number of Emmy Awards and Golden Globes and though a fourth season is almost certainly in the cards, it's unclear what's in store for the series beyond that. In an interview last year, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer said the fourth season could be the show's final. "We're thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out," said Ross.