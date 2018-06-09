BioWare's 'Anthem' arrives February 22nd, 2019

During a talk at EA's E3 event, BioWare noted that there would be in-game purchases, but that you would know what you're getting (that is, no random lootboxes) and won't get anything that provides a gameplay advantage. Like DICE, then, it has learned a valuable lesson about charging users for in-game goods. The question is whether or not BioWare can build on shared-world rivals like Destiny and The Division, or if this will feel more like a me-too release.

