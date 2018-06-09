PSVR's 'Ghost Giant' turns the world into your sandbox

There should be a strong narrative, too. The studio is working with novelist Sara Bergmark Elfgren to produce the story. The very theme also suggests this won't be your typical video game adventure. While your physical intervention is clearly important to the story, Zoink stresses that it's as much about being a "supporting friend" for a child in need -- you're helping Louis grow as a person, not just helping him make it from point A to B.

There's no mention of a release date at this point, but Ghost Giant will be a PSVR exclusive when it does arrive.

Follow all the latest news from E3 2018 here!