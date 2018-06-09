Show More Results

'Madden' returns to PC this fall

You won't have to play on a console for the first time in years.
Billy Steele, @wmsteele
2h ago in AV
With Madden 18, EA introduced "Longshot," which brought a story mode to the popular football franchise. This year, the big news (at least for right now) is that the game will return to PC when its annual installment arrives this fall. This is the first time you've had that option in about 10 years. So far at E3 2018, EA hasn't gone into a ton of detail about the other changes we'll see in Madden 19 -- like if that story mode will return -- but we're sure to hear more soon. At any rate, you'll be able to play the game on August 7th, including a "Hall of Fame Edition" with some of the all-time great players.

