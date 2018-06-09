'Sea of Solitude' pits players against overwhelming loneliness

We got our very first glimpse of Sea of Solitude way back in 2015. EA picked up the title the following year as part of its EA Originals program. The third-person exploration game follows its protagonist, a young woman named Kay who is so consumed by her sense of sadness, loneliness and anger that she transforms into a monster. Luckily she is surrounded by an ocean full of creatures just like her, creatures that may hold the key to changing her back.. Players must confront and utilize Kay's feelings of heartache, empathy, and hope to unravel the mystery surrounding her transformation and eventually free her from her cursed state.

Sea of Solitude is slated for release in early 2019.

Follow all the latest news from E3 2018 here!