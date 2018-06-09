The Morning After: Weekend Edition

Use your Tinder reflexes for email triage.Choose your own swipe actions with the latest Gmail for Android

If you're running the latest version of the Gmail app (8.5.20) on your phone, you'll now be able to customize the swipe actions instead of just using the default settings.

Yes, it was still a thing.Yahoo Messenger will shut down on July 17th

Yahoo announced that its Messenger service will be discontinued after July 17th, 2018. If you're looking for a Messenger replacement, Yahoo recommends the product Squirrel, which is currently in beta and invite only.

Computex 2018PCs are actually exciting again

While Apple is forcing its users to adapt to strange design choices, the PC industry is actually trying to give consumers what they need.

And three free months of Tidal.Essential's second smartphone module adds a headphone jack

Despite rumors it's up for sale, Essential is still operating as if everything is just fine. After releasing a new beta for Android P, the company has just launched its second modular accessory. The Audio Adapter HD packs a pre-amp and an ESS Sabre DAC, plus a 3.5mm headphone jack.

And you thought Razer's phone was extreme.ASUS ROG's ridiculously high-spec gaming phone was made for 'PUBG'

Gaming-focused phones are now a thing, and ASUS brought its first device for the category to Computex. The ROG Phone features three USB-C ports, a 4,000 mAh battery, clip-on AeroActive cooling fan, 2.96GHz Snapdragon 845 CPU and a TwinView dock accessory that adds a second screen and more battery capacity. Are we in N-Gage territory, yet?

We take a look into the crystal Poké Ball.What to expect from E3 2018

Gaming's big event is about to start. Here's everything we already know -- and at least some of what to expect.

