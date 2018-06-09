UEFA Champions League is coming to 'FIFA 19'

Champions League will be available across the game, too. This means you'll be able to enter the tournament through a dedicated mode, through your club season (should you qualify), as Alex Hunter in "The Journey" and more. Per usual, EA says it made a host of improvements to gameplay, but didn't go into much detail. We're likely to hear more about those changes when we spend some time with the game in a few hours. If you want to test drive that new World Cup mode though, EA is offering the game for free right now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

FIFA 19, complete with Champions League matches, arrives on September 28th.

