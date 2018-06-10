Apple hires another BBC veteran in its bid to rule hip-hop music

We've asked Apple if it can comment on the reported hire.

This isn't Apple's first score from the BBC, of course -- it recruited Radio 1's Zane Lowe as one of the main DJs at Beats 1. It also isn't 1Xtra's first major staffer to leave for a streaming job, as music lead Austin Daboh left to become a senior editor for Spotify's UK programming. However, Newman's apparent job change shows just how important hires like this have become. If Apple didn't hire people with extensive connections to artists and an ear for what's hot and trending, it risked losing its influence in urban music (such as its ability to land exclusives).