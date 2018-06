Felix is revisiting his retro gaming console, the Atari 5200. Unfortunately, after sitting in a barn for years it's missing its controllers and has gone rusty. Time for Ben to give the console a teardown to see what state the hardware is in, and rebuild new game controllers from scratch with the help of Autodesk Fusion 360 and Arduino. Would you design it differently? What retro consoles do you have lying around? Let the team know on the element14 Community.