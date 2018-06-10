Show More Results
Image credit: Elon Musk, Twitter
The Boring Company's 'Not a Flamethrower' reaches customers

If you happen to live near its offices, that is.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Elon Musk, Twitter

Elon Musk hasn't had the easiest time fulfilling his companies' promises lately, but there's at least one product arriving (more or less) on time. Musk has confirmed that the Boring Company has supplied the first 1,000 out of 20,000 flamethrowers. You had to visit the company to pick it up, but it shows that the device isn't just a figment of your imagination.

As for those buyers who have to wait for it to ship? Apparently, Musk might have a solution: he claimed that the company has renamed the product to "Not a Flamethrower" to get it past customs officials jittery about the name. We'd have chosen something subtler (Totally Not an Incendiary Device, maybe?), but that might not matter much as long as you get your overpowered barbecue lighter.

I am a maniac 🔥 #notaflamethrower #firefirefire

A post shared by Ashley Esqueda (@msashleyesqueda) on

