The Boring Company's 'Not a Flamethrower' reaches customers

Elon Musk hasn't had the easiest time fulfilling his companies' promises lately, but there's at least one product arriving (more or less) on time. Musk has confirmed that the Boring Company has supplied the first 1,000 out of 20,000 flamethrowers. You had to visit the company to pick it up, but it shows that the device isn't just a figment of your imagination.
As for those buyers who have to wait for it to ship? Apparently, Musk might have a solution: he claimed that the company has renamed the product to "Not a Flamethrower" to get it past customs officials jittery about the name. We'd have chosen something subtler (Totally Not an Incendiary Device, maybe?), but that might not matter much as long as you get your overpowered barbecue lighter.
First 1000 Boring Company Flamethrowers being picked up today! pic.twitter.com/hBMp5fGzAB— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2018
Almost forgot! Due to recent regulatory/customs rules enacted to inhibit transport of anything called a Flamethrower, we have renamed our product: "Not a Flamethrower".— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2018