Cuphead fans rejoice! At its 2018 E3 press conference on Sunday, Microsoft announced that the insanely difficult 2D platformer will soon be receiving a whole bunch of new levels thanks to the newly announced DLC pack, "Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course", which slated for release in 2019. Cuphead and Mughead make their glorious return along with a new playable character, Ms. Chalice. Details beyond that are still scarce, but we'll bring you updates as they become available.