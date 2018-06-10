Here’s your first look at dystopian RPG ‘Cyperpunk 2077’

Cyberpunk 2077 is based on a tabletop board game series called Cyberpunk, which was first released in 1988. It's set in the fictional Night City, at a seedy metropolis sandwiched between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The US government has practically collapsed, allowing large corporations to seize territory and tremendous power over the city. Crime is rife, with smugglers, hackers and assassins dominating the streets. If you've dreamed of a Blade Runner game that isn't a point-and-click adventure, this is the closest you're probably going to get. I can't wait to see more of the title and live out my dream of a double-crossing information broker.

