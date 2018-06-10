‘Devil May Cry V’ promises more stylish demon slaying

Devil May Cry is back, baby. After the controversial DmC -- developed by the now Microsoft-owned Ninka Theory -- Capcom is working on Devil May Cry V. The main character, though, looks different to both the classic Dante and the younger, hipster-ish version portrayed in DmC. Is the new hero Dante, Virgil, Nero, or someone else entirely? It's not clear based on the new trailer. What is assured, however, is the series' trademark combat, which is lightning-quick and full of stylish, over the top combos. And there will be lots of cheesy one-liners and tongue in cheek humour, of course.