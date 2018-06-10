Show More Results
We're live from the Xbox E3 event, starting at 4 PM ET

Latest in Gaming

Image credit:
save
Save
share

‘Devil May Cry V’ promises more stylish demon slaying

Get ready to memorize 100 new combos.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
3h ago in Art
Comments
93 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Devil May Cry is back, baby. After the controversial DmC -- developed by the now Microsoft-owned Ninka Theory -- Capcom is working on Devil May Cry V. The main character, though, looks different to both the classic Dante and the younger, hipster-ish version portrayed in DmC. Is the new hero Dante, Virgil, Nero, or someone else entirely? It's not clear based on the new trailer. What is assured, however, is the series' trademark combat, which is lightning-quick and full of stylish, over the top combos. And there will be lots of cheesy one-liners and tongue in cheek humour, of course.

Follow all the latest news from E3 2018 here!

In this article: art, devilmaycry, devilmaycry5, e32018, gaming
By Nick Summers @nisummers

Nick is a reporter for Engadget, covering video games, internet culture and anything else that takes his fancy. He has a bachelor's in multimedia journalism and holds an NCTJ certificate. Before joining Oath, he was a staff writer at The Next Web and an investigative journalist at FE Week, an education-focused newspaper in the UK. He lives in Greenwich, London with a stack of half-finished Gundam model kits.

93 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr