Once you're done replaying Doom on Switch, what's next? How about a proper sequel? After relaunching the series to critical acclaim (and commercial success), Doom Eternal takes the series further. Imagine a stronger protagonist, twice as many demons (apparently) and well, even more we hope. Alas, that's all we've heard for now. Take a look at the teaser below, and if you're wanting more, you'll have to wait for QuakeCon, which kicks off on August 9th.